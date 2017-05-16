Newsvine

The Terrible Cost of Trump's Disclosures to the Russians - The Atlantic

Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: The Atlantic
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 9:10 PM
Braggart In Chief compromises our nation's security as well as the nation capturing and sharing the intelligence.  

Keeping our nation safe is dependent upon the collection of intelligence. Trump has just burned down a source in a region of the world where intelligence is difficult to capture. And why did he do it?  From reports, he ignored warnings not to disclose this information but the temptation to brag was too much. He strutted and boasted in front of people he admires and seemingly wants to emulate.  

