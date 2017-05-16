Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 118 Comments: 393 Since: Mar 2017

This Is How Republicans Treated Hillary Clinton When She Was Accused Of Mishandling Sensitive Information | HuffPost

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Tue May 16, 2017 8:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Party of Hypocrites, what's good for the goose doesn't apply to the gander?

HUH?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor