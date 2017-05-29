US will step up air strikes to 'annihilate' Isis and citizen casualties are inevitable, warns Defence Secretary

Anyone else see a dog wagging?

Trump is knee deep in you know what and suddenly we are entering a new phase of military action? And what's this crap about accepting civilian causalities? Especially when this action smells strongly of actions taken to divert public attention from his flirtation with Russian power brokers.

Yes, some civilians will die even when careful planning and strategies are placed in an effort to avoid to killing innocents during a military strike. But we must never stop attempting to minimize civilian deaths. And no military action should ever be taken to allow a President to hide behind.