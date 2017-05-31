General McMaster, Step Down—and Let Trump Be Trump - POLITICO Magazine

This is an article written by a Pulitzer prize winner that has followed General McMaster's stellar (under now) career. When the grown-ups in the room (McMaster and Kelley) turn a blind eye and a deaf ear, we all need to take notice and call them on it.

From the article:

"...A military officer is required to tell the truth and shun conduct unbecoming of his or her position..."

and

"...But I have watched and waited, and I don’t see McMaster improving Trump. Rather, what I have seen so far is Trump degrading McMaster. In fact, nothing seems to change Trump. He continues to stumble through his foreign policy—embracing autocrats, alienating allies and embarrassing Americans who understand that NATO has helped keep peace in Europe for more than 65 years..."

Any adviser, especially a military advisor, is derelict in his or her duty, when justifying the indefensible.

Dear Generals, you owe it to America to get into the oval office and retrieve the pair you've obviously lost.