Trump Grants Ethics Waivers To 17 Top White House Staffers | HuffPost

Bait and Switch? When Drain the Swamp became enlarge the swamp.

From the article, "...The waivers, released by the White House late Wednesday but granted on various dates, undermine Trump’s campaign pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington.

They also reveal a president who is granting ethics waivers at an unusually rapid pace. The 17 senior White House appointees were all granted waivers in the past four months. His predecessor, Barack Obama, granted that same number of waivers to his top staff over the course of his eight years in office..."

and "...

According to White House lawyers, each of these waivers is justified because the administration’s “need for the covered employee’s services outweighs the concern” that he or she might put their own financial interests above the interests of the nation.

In addition to the boldfaced names, four staffers were granted waivers to deal with issues they recently worked on as lobbyists in the private sector..."