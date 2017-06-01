Donald Trump might be the dimmest president ever - Chicago Tribune

We have a president that according to everyone that knows him, doesn't mix with the best and brightest in the world. He doesn't read anything that doesn't include his name. According to Trump himself, his learned about Korean history from a ten minute dinner lecture from a biased source. And then he acted as if that was all he needed to know in order to protect the American public from nuclear war.

From the article: "...

Sitting atop arguably the great resource on the planet — the body of knowledge retained by American government experts on everything from economics to medicine to military history — he remains blissfully ignorant on a range of subjects. He surrounds himself with dim yes-men who know little more than he and, in any event, tremble at the prospect of correcting their "Dear Leader." But sometimes you wonder whether Trump is just, well, dumb..."

What do you think?