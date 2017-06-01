Newsvine

Trump tweeted that China is 'trying hard' to handle North Korea. That's a generous way of looking at it - LA Times

Trump's policy on N. Korea seems as well though out as his policy on climate change.

From the article: "...The Trump administration has leaned on China — and especially its president, Xi Jinping — to dissuade North Korea from developing its nuclear program....China announced in February that it would ban North Korean coal imports — which account for 40% of the country’s total exports to China — for the rest of 2017...

Visitors to the Chinese-North Korean border have witnessed coal trucks crossing, suggesting that the ban hasn’t been fully implemented. North Korea’s exchange rate has held stable, suggesting that its economy hasn’t taken a dive. And China's trade with North Korea grew nearly 40% in the first quarter of the year, according to Chinese official figures....

Maybe Trump is “trying to shame, or guilt, or flatter Xi into doing something,” said Robert Kelly, a professor of political science at Pusan National University in Seoul. “But the Chinese are craftier than that. They’re playing the long game on this one — they’re thinking of the next 20 or 30 years. That’s why this stuff isn’t going to work — it’s not how the Chinese make these kinds of decisions....”

