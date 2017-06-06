Trump Foundation funneled $100K in donations into revenue for Trump Organization: report

The Trump FIRST agenda in action?

From the article: "...

President Trump's charity foundation funneled $100,000 in donations meant for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital into revenue for the Trump Organization by using his son's charity, Forbes reported Tuesday.

According to the report, President Trump himself gave the order for the Trump Organization to begin billing the Eric Trump Foundation for hundreds of thousands of dollars...

If the report is true, the practices would violate both New York state law and federal law on self-dealing and misleading donors.... To date, Eric Trump has raised more than $11 million for St. Jude's hospital..."