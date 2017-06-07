Fox News' Neil Cavuto Calls Out Donald Trump: Stop Scapegoating. You Are The Problem. | HuffPost

I have to salute Fox News for this segment. About frigging time.

From the article: "...Fox News host Neil Cavuto devoted a segment on his Tuesday show to giving some “common sense” advice to President Donald Trump.

Following days of Twitter outbursts about “fake news” and London Mayor Sadiq Khan’shandling of the weekend’s deadly terrorist attack, Cavuto spoke directly to Trump. “Mr. President, it is not the fake news media that’s your problem. It’s you,” he said.

The host continued to call out the president for “scapegoating,” “feeding [his own] beast,” and “acting beastly with [his] own guys.” Cavuto criticized Trump for alienating members of his own party and creating the very distractions he blames for derailing his presidential agenda. He then urged the president to listen to his once-friendly allies...."