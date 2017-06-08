Speaker Paul Ryan defends President Trump as political novice - NY Daily News

Tell me the Republican aren't still saying this. This is not a valid excuse, certainly not by this time in his administration. Even a remedial student would have grasps this concept by now. He just doesn't care.

From the article"....The President is new at this,” Ryan said. “He’s new to government. And so he probably wasn’t steeped into the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI and White Houses. He’s just new to this.”

Then they have the kahunas to proclaim that Trump doesn't lie. Trump lies more than a teenager caught sneaking in after curfew (and the teenager is the more believable one).

Back to the article:"...His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who serves as deputy press secretary for the White House, was a champion for Trump’s honesty while Comey blasted him for his lies.

“I can definitively say the president is not a liar, and I think it’s frankly insulting it is asked,” she said during a press briefing..."