Those 'Moderate' Senate Republicans Are Caving Fast On Obamacare Repeal | HuffPost

It's a damned shame how those fragile backbones bend when the spotlight is turned away.

For the safe of millions of Americans, please keep the pressure on your elected representatives. Please let them know they will have a snowball's chance in hell of getting reelected if this passes. It's literally a matter of life and death for so many of your fellow citizens. Washington is turning their backs on them but the RESISITANCE must stay strong and vocal.

From the article: "...It looks as if some of the Republican senators who were determined to protect the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion aren’t so determined after all.

On Thursday, while most of Washington was watching former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) indicated he would support an emerging deal that, in the course of repealing Obamacare, would eventually cut off new federal matching funds for the law’s Medicaid expansion.

Those matching funds, which enable states to open up the government insurance program to those whose incomes are below or just above the poverty line, are hugely consequential. Thirty-one states have taken the money, and, as a result, 11 million to 12 million newly eligible people have gotten health insurance.

Without those funds from Washington, most states would likely restore the narrower eligibility for Medicaid ― effectively wiping out the coverage gains, leaving millions of low-income Americans with worse access to health care and more exposure to crushing medical bills...."