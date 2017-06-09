Trump's social media director violated the law with tweet, says Office of Special Counsel - CBS News

From the Article: "...President Trump's social media director violated federal law restricting government officials' political activity when he called for the defeat of a GOP congressman in a tweet, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has concluded.

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino, Jr., "violated the Hatch Act" when he called for Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) to be defeated in a primary in an April 1 tweet, OSC said in a June 5 letter to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The nonprofit organization had asked OSC -- an independent investigative and prosecutorial government office -- to look into whether Scavino's tweet constituted a violation of the Hatch Act.

"OSC has concluded that this activity violated the Hatch Act," OSC's Ana Galindo-Marrone, chief of the office's Hatch Act Unit, said in the letter to CREW's chief counsel, Adam Rappaport..."

Trump's team just can't seem to follow the law....