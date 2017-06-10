What Jeremy Corbyn And The UK Election Should Teach Hillary Clinton -- And Democrats | HuffPost

The times they are a 'changing....

But Corbyn’s victory is about much more than the internal dynamics of The Left. It is a critical event for anti-authoritarian politics more generally, one with implications that span the globe, and that carry a particular resonance in the United States in the age of Donald Trump.

Financial crises foment authoritarianism. This idea is not controversial in Europe, where authoritarian scars are still historically fresh. Stateside, many financial journalists intuitively grasp the connection between banking crashes and far-right politics, after witnessing the pattern in country after country. The idea dates back at least as far as the publication of John Maynard Keynes’ The Economic Consequences of the Peace in 1919, and has been repeatedly affirmed, including in a compelling 2015 study by three German academics.

But for American political science, the online wonk-industrial complex, and the cable news circuit, this is a difficult concept to grasp. As Donald Trump surged in the Republican primaries, a flurry of academic papers began making the rounds highlighting the moderately high median incomes of his supporters. These are still trickling out. They continue to serve as feature fodder for centrist publications and continue to be largely irrelevant to the political landscape. It doesn’t matter how rich the authoritarians are. Their key feature is their authoritarianism.

We have had few financial crises in the United States since the Great Depression, and our political thinkers are accustomed to grappling with aristocratic conservatism, not authoritarianism. Aristocratic conservatism ― the type espoused by House Speaker Paul Ryan and establishment Republicans of the past 50 years ― seeks to protect the financial interests and social status of the wealthy. Banking elites want low capital gains taxes, but they are in many ways more protective of their position on top of the American social hierarchy. Even as he scuttled prosecutions for financial fraud and protected bonuses for bailed-out bankers, former President Barack Obama prompted hysterical denunciations from Wall Street by casually dismissing “fat cat bankers” in a single TV interview early in his first term...

Yesterday, while everyone was watching the hearings, the Congress addresses deregulation of banks. A gift to the bankers. They are trying to give health insurance companies another great big bow wrapped gift. EPA has already given industries permission to pollute the air and water. What's next?