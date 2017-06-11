Degradation Of The Nation-State Concept | HuffPost

When I read this article, I saw much that had me nodding my head and thinking a little more deeply into actions taken by Trump.

From the article:"....Even earlier, in Future War, published in 1999, I commented on how ultra-wealthy individuals had acquired the ability to alter, or influence, the foreign policies of nations. Soon thereafter the DoD began to address the notion of the super-empowered individual (SEI)....What I failed to foresee was that the United States might join the devolution process so soon. While well aware of societal subdivisions and changing demographics, it seemed that America would retain certain core values that would supersede internal tensions....Like many other scholars, I believed that the framers of the U.S. Constitution were so adept and intuitive, or as some thought, possibly even divinely guided, that in decreeing the tripartite separation of powers, the country could self-correct any aberration. Though some constitutional experts may disagree, it appears they were wrong and did not account for the current political situation. The shortfall was the assumption that in the end, as a group, representatives of all branches of government would put honesty, integrity and morality above partisan ambition....While understanding the corruptible influence of wealth, the Founding Fathers could scarcely have fathomed the capitalistic juggernaut that emerged in the post-World War II era. Now, fiscally-driven and globally unconstrained, national allegiance is a waning attribute for mega-corporations imbued with byzantine, responsibility-evading, architectures. Just as super-rich individuals have more in common with each other than citizens of their geographic happenstance of birth, so too do these mammoth entities collaborate, often to the detriment of their host nation populations...."

I encourage you to read the entire article. I found it very enlightening and thought provoking.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed piece, Trump sees “the world not as ‘global community’ but an arena” in which each element “competes for advantage.” Therefore, in that context the elemental nature of international affairs is conflict and not cooperation. That is a mindset that portends ill for our people in the age of inevitable globalization.

A fundamental error is the assumption that each country is an “element.” In fact, the geographic distribution as it currently exists makes little sense. Most of the boundaries of the world were established more than a century ago, not by the inhabitants, but by Europeans and based on their own self interests. Even there, the tendency toward “nationalization” had devastating consequences prior to World War II. It was a signal factor in the creation of the United Nations, an imperfect attempt to mitigate large-scale conflicts. Trump’s foreign policy, or lack thereof, represents a throwback to 19th century thinking and is catastrophic for the world....

The usual response when confusion and lack of confidence reign, is for the public to look to authoritarian leadership. Trump supporters fit that bill, and his actions indicate his strong preference toward that style of governance. Instead of assuming roles as enablers, both the Legislative and Judiciary branches of government must exude independence and dampen this apparent trend. Failure to do so leads us further toward some new organizational structures, ones that do not look to Washington as a seat of authority, and interacts differently with other globally oriented entities. It will last for a while, but the nation-state is a failing concept. How the transition is managed is critical for America and the world."