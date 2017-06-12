Trump/Kushner business partner might get $2B FBI building deal - NY Daily News

Irony?

From the article, "....In just the latest glaring conflict of interest in the Trump White House, a business partner of President Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is seeking a $2 billion government contract to build the new FBI headquarters...

New York real estate firm Vornado Realty Trust is among the three finalists for the lucrative gig, ABC News reported Monday....The company’s founder and chairman, Steven Roth, is a friend of Trump’s who works with his infrastructure advisory council and even traveled last week with the President to Cincinnati as part of Trump’s “Infrastructure Week.” The two stood on a stage together as Trump hailed Roth as one of the "greatest builders in America."...Roth's firm is jointly invested in two buildings with the Trump Organization, and it is negotiating with the Kushner Company over its investments in the 666 Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York...."

FBI Headquarters? Gotta love irony.