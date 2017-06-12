Cabinet members give Trump unusual tribute - CNNPolitics.com

Can you believe how desperate this man has become? How much stroking and BS he needs to get through his day? And how much sh** the members of his cabinet have to shovel to keep their jobs. Their shame threshold must be astronomical.
