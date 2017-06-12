Donald Trump reportedly lambasted Nato leaders for financial contributions in 'train wreck' dinner

Just when I thought Trump couldn't have done a worse job at NATO, I discover he did.

From the article: "....

The President also apparently threatened to cut US defence spending and have Europeans shell out “back pay” to make up for their low defence spending if they don’t dole out money quickly enough...

One former senior US government official briefed on the dinner described the event to FP as “a train wreck”...

“The dinner was far worse than the speech,” the person said.

According to FP, Mr Trump had two versions of prepared remarks for the dinner, one that took a more traditional approach and another that was formulated by his more Nato-skeptic advisers, Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon....

“He dumped both of them and improvised,” one person briefed on the dinner told the magazine..."