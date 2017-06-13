Stephen Colbert Zings Oliver Stone For 'Fawning' Putin Documentary | HuffPost

Putin must be feeling the love.....

From the article: "...

That doesn’t seem like an interview, that seems like an opportunity for him to merely propagandize,” the host said.

The somewhat awkward back-and-forth continued with Stone noting that he pressed Putin on a number of issues, including hacking and cyber warfare. But when Stone mentioned Putin’s “calmness” and “courtesy” in the face of being “insulted and abused,” Colbert asked if Stone found anything negative about the Russian leader. “Or does he have your dog in a cage someplace?”..."