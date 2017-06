From the article: "...

Sanford pointed to one of Trump’s comments at a 2016 campaign rally, in which he had encouraged the crowd to “knock the crap” out of protesters.

“The fact that you know, you’ve got the top guy saying, ‘Well, I wish I could hit you in the face and if not, why don’t you, and I’ll pay your legal fees,’” Sanford said. “That’s bizarre; we ought to call it as such.”...