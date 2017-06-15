Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 3 Seeds: 252 Comments: 711 Since: Mar 2017

Trump tweets obstruction of justice reports are "phony" - CBS News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The more a person claims his innocent and truthfulness, the more I believe he is guilty.

From the article: "...They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," wrote Mr. Trump.

The investigation is underway at present, how can he KNOW what they have found or will find? Same for the obstruction charge?

I want the word of trained investigators about their findings. If Trump is innocent, those facts will be revealed. If he is guilty, then those will come to light and he will have to pay the price. Trump's ranting and raving is only making him look as guilty as sin.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor