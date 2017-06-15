Trump tweets obstruction of justice reports are "phony" - CBS News

The more a person claims his innocent and truthfulness, the more I believe he is guilty.

From the article: "...They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," wrote Mr. Trump.

The investigation is underway at present, how can he KNOW what they have found or will find? Same for the obstruction charge?

I want the word of trained investigators about their findings. If Trump is innocent, those facts will be revealed. If he is guilty, then those will come to light and he will have to pay the price. Trump's ranting and raving is only making him look as guilty as sin.