Trump names son's wedding planner to lead federal housing office

OMG...can't believe this isn't coming from a really bad work of fiction.

From the article: "...

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., demanded that Trump remove Patton from the HUD job in a letter to the president Friday.

Frankly, serving as your family’s event planner and as an employee of the Eric Trump Foundation, which is currently under investigation by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman for criminal activities, does not qualify an individual to serve as [HUD head],” Meng wrote. “This not The Apprentice; the federal government is not your personal patronage system. On behalf of every New Yorker who relies on NYCHA to survive, I ask you to start acting as such."...."