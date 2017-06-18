Robert Reich: The Lickspittles Who Serve Trump, Not America

WH Senior Aids monitoring Cabinet's loyalty to Trump...this is third world sick...

From the article: "...Although most of his Cabinet still don’t have top deputies in place, the White House has installed senior aides to monitor their loyalty. As Barry Bennett, a former Trump campaign adviser, explained to the Washington Post, “They’re functioning as the White House’s voice and ears in these departments.”...

Last Monday, the White House invited reporters in to watch what was billed as a meeting of Trump’s Cabinet. After Trump spoke, he asked each of the Cabinet members around the table to briefly comment....

Their statements were what you might expect from toadies surrounding a two-bit dictator.... The horrifying reality is that in Trumpworld, there is no real “public” role. It’s all about protecting and benefiting Trump...

When loyalty trumps integrity, we no longer have a government of laws. We have a government by and for Trump...."