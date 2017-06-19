Energy Chief Rick Perry Denies Carbon Dioxide Is Driving Climate Change | HuffPost

Rick Perry...I thought he was more intelligent than this...

From the article: "...Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Monday dismissed near-universally accepted science, denying that carbon dioxide emissions from human activity are driving global climate change. ...Ninety-seven percent of climate research supports the finding that climate change is real and that humans are the primary cause....

President Donald Trump, who has called climate change “bullshit” and falsely claimed it’s a Chinese hoax, announced earlier this month he will withdraw the U.S. from the historic Paris Agreement, an international accord aimed at cutting carbon emissions in an effort to ward off the worst effects of global climate change..."

OMG, a Chinese hoax? Just when I didn't think stupid could sink into imbecility Trump opens his mouth.