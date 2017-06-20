President Trump hits new low for approval rating in CBS News poll - NY Daily News

New numbers...

"...President Trump has hit another new personal low in another approval poll — this one showing that only 36% of Americans support his performance so far....

The new poll put out by CBS News Tuesday morning shows Trump with the lowest approval in that survey since he took office. His disapproval rating, meanwhile, has jumped to 57%....

The poll of 1,117 respondents showed 63% disapproving of how he is responding to the probes, while only 28% approving. More than one-third of the respondents said Trump’s treatment of the investigation lowered their opinion of him....

But 81% said Trump should make no attempt to stop the investigation. And 65% said they think it is at least somewhat likely that someone in Trump’s campaign had improper contact with the Russian government. Most respondents — 57% — also said they would rather trust Comey, who said Trump pressured him to drop the probe, instead of Trump, who earned only 31% support on that question...”