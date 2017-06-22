Intel chiefs tell investigators Trump suggested they refute collusion with Russians - CNNPolitics.com

Not that he needed it, but here's more confirmation of Comey's story.

From the article: "...

Two of the nation's top intelligence officials told Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team and Senate investigators, in separate meetings last week, that President Donald Trump suggested they say publicly there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians, according to multiple sources...."

Most people feel pressure when asked by their boss to do something. I find it hard to believe they did not feel vulnerable.