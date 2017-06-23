Boeing Factory In South Carolina Where Trump 'Celebrated' Jobs Braces For Layoffs | HuffPost

More evidence of the President keeping his promises....but not to the American workers. Proof that Trump's promises aren't worth the spit in his mouth.

From the article:"...President Donald Trump proclaimed while visiting a Boeing plant in South Carolina in February that he was there “to celebrate jobs.”

“Jobs is one of the primary reasons I’m standing here today as your president and I will never, ever disappoint you” he told the crowd in North Charleston that day. “Believe me, I will not disappoint you.”

On Thursday, Boeing confirmed that it would be laying off workers at the very plant where Trump had spoken so reassuringly five months ago. The aerospace company told CNNMoney that about 200 jobs at its facilities in South Carolina would be cut. On the campaign trail and as president, Trump had made expansive promises about creating jobs in America. But thus far, many of these pledges appear to be falling flat.

Carrier announced Thursday that it would be laying off hundreds of workers at a furnace plant in Indiana this year — mere months after making a deal with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to keep workers in the state.

“The jobs are still leaving,” Robert James, president of a local steelworkers union, told CNBC of the Carrier layoffs. “Nothing has stopped.”

Ford announced this week that it would be moving the production of its Focus compact car to China instead of Mexico. The news came after Trump celebrated bringing those auto jobs back to the United States...."