Five Months Of Trump: The Tipping Point | HuffPost

A commentary about Trump's Presidency.

From the article" "...

Five months into the Trump regime, we’ve reached the tipping point.... Four factors brought us to this tipping point. The first is Donald Trump’s unpopularity. The battle lines have been drawn and there is no neutral ground. The majority of American adults (56 percent according to the 538 website) disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

Second, in the face of his historic unpopularity Trump has given up on any notion of broadening his base, of being the President of all the people. There’s been no indication that Trump plans any effort at reconciliation between the warring factions in American politics. Instead, Trump has doubled-down on hateful and divisive rhetoric.... Third, Trump is in serious legal trouble. There are two separate legal actions wending their way through the legal process. The first regards emoluments and the second collusion with Russia... The fourth factor that brought us to this tipping point is the total abandonment of comity in Congress. It wasn’t that long ago that Democrats and Republicans worked together on some matters. Those days are gone...."

I can only hope he's right.