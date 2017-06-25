Ivanka Trump Ordered Deposed In Suit Accusing Her Of Ripping Off Shoe Designs | HuffPost

I just can't stop laughing about this one. See the line in the story where Ivanka's excuse is her job.

From the article:

A Manhattan judge has ordered Ivanka Trump to give a deposition in a lawsuit by an Italian designer accusing her of trademark infringement and ripping off a shoe design. The ruling was in response to her lawyers’ arguments that Trump should be allowed to skip the deposition in part because of her “extraordinary circumstances” as a “high-ranking government employee.” ...

She said her only involvement was a “final sign-off of each season’s line after it was first reviewed and approved by the company’s design team.”

But the judge wasn’t buying it.

“Trump’s public statements regarding active and comprehensive brand management lead to a reasonable inference that the shoe at issue would not have been released without her approval,” U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest wrote in her decision Friday. “A deposition is appropriate.”...

The Italian company claims Trump can sell them at a fraction of the cost because she has dodged the costs of their original designs. The Hettie shoe sells for $130 while the Wild Thing has a pricetag of $785.

The lawsuit accuses Trump and Fisher of “seeking the same success Aquazzura experienced, but without having to put in the hard creative work.”..."

