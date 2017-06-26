Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

Monday Magic Musing...

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Dottie Kay's Thoughts
Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:20 PM
Magic....

 

As a kid did you ever imagine you had a magic wand and you could swish it through the air and make something impossible come true? I know I did. As an adult I can imagine many wishes I'd consider if I had that wand...but none that would be fair to Ryan Gosling or Tatum Channing...although I'd be wearing a smile. Putting those lovely daydreams aside, let's imagine on a Monday full of news you can't control that you could make the following come true.

I wish Trump would feel....

 

For myself I wish Trump would feel everything a soldier with boots on the ground felt while in enemy territory for a day.   

What do you wish? Please post.

