Trump says reporter has 'nice smile' while on phone with Irish PM - NY Daily News

Sexual harassment? Border line or over?

"...President Trump appeared to have complimented a female reporter in the Oval Office full of Irish media while congratulating the country’s newly minted prime minister over the phone on Tuesday.

“She has a nice smile on her face so I’m sure she treats you well,” Trump said of Caitriona Perry, a Washington correspondent for Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE)....

“And where are you from?” the President asked Perry, a video posted by RTE on Twitter shows. “Go ahead. Come here, come here. Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press.”

Perry described the meeting as a “bizarre moment” when being called over by Trump while on the phone with Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s first openly gay prime minister of Indian descent. In February, the President told American Urban Radio White House correspondent, April Ryan, during a press conference to set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus.

While on the campaign trail, Trump said then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly “had blood coming out of her whatever” in an interview after sparring with her at a Republican debate in August 2015...”

EWWWWWW....this gross nasty old man is President....gag.....wretch.....How did America sink this low???