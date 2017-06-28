If there are heroes in this whole CF of a Presidency, then it is the hard working reporters that have been researching and pursuing the REAL story behind all the hundreds of lies and thousands of half truths scattered like rat droppings from this administration.

As far as I'm concerned, I love Brian Karem. He's my new hero.

From the article: "...

"...Brian Karem, the reporter who scolded deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for attacking the press during a briefing Tuesday, says he’s had enough of the White House’s “bullying.”

The Montgomery County Sentinel executive editor warned that the White House’s aggressive behavior toward the media is unconstitutional and sabotages the First Amendment.

“For the government to sit there and undermine, essentially what is very essential checks and balances system ― it’s disheartening,” Karem said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday. “It’s unnerving. I can’t take it anymore. It’s nuts."....Karen condemned the president's latest tweets on Wednesday and encouraged his fellow reporters to puch back against Trump-led efforts to weaken the Fourth Estate.

"We've been called the 'enemy of the people' from that White House," Karem said. "We've been told that we're fake media. We are bullied and browbeaten every day - and I've pretty much had enough of it." " "It's not good for this country," he added. "It's got to be stopped and...more of us have to stand up to it every day."..."