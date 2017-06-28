MSNBC Hires Conservative Columnist Bret Stephens As Contributor | HuffPost

No...no...no...Conservative okay, a great writer, sure but a climate denier....NO>>>>NO>>>>NO>>>>>

Not acceptable, no way, no how. MCNBC, have you lost your frigging minds?

From the article: "....Stephens’ hire shows that the cable news network, best known for progressive stars like Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell, is moving to broaden its left-wing reputation. The network also has signed conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt to host a Saturday morning show, and hired Megyn Kelly and Greta van Susteren away from Fox News... Stephens’ tenure at the Times has been controversial since its start. His first column, a widely criticized piece that doubted climate science, prompted some Times readers to cancel subscriptions.

Stephens stood by his column, and said it wasn’t an effort to “deny facts about climate that have been agreed by the scientific community,” but instead was intended to “say that there is a risk in any predictive science of hubris.”

Definition of fact

1 : a thing done: such asa obsolete : featb : crime accessory after the factc archaic : action 2 archaic : performance, doing 3 : the quality of being actual : actuality a question of fact hinges on evidence 4a : something that has actual existence space exploration is now a factb : an actual occurrence prove the fact of damage 5 : a piece of information presented as having objective reality These are the hard facts of the case.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fact

Definition of hubris

: exaggerated pride or self-confidence

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/hubris

WAIT A DANG MINUTE, a fact is a fact, backed by evidence, recreated and again backed by evidence, then a fact is known. Hubris or the self-confidence of science doesn't make a fact. EVIDENCE does. Many scientific theories fail when evidence isn't found to support it. If he doesn't acknowledge that, how can he claim to be objective?