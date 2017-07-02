Buzz Aldrin Looked As Baffled As We Felt During Trump's Space Talk | HuffPost

OMG ...you have to read this. I would have expected a better speech from a 4th grader. Embarrassing.

From the article: "...The astronaut was at Trump’s side as the president announced a new executive order reestablishing the National Space Council — 24 years after it was last active — to direct space policy in his administration.

Trump’s remarks began with the president’s usual boasting: “We’re going to lead again like we never led before.” But he then appeared to claim all of space for the U.S., calling it the “next great American frontier.”

Trump also referred to space “providing the security that we need to protect the American people.” And he sent Aldrin’s eyebrows shooting up when he added, inexplicably, “At some point in the future, we’re going to look back and say, ‘How did we do it without space?’” ... “We know what this is, space. That’s all it has to say: space,” Trump said as he prepared to sign his executive order. He then turned to Aldrin and asked, “There’s a lot of room out there, right?”

“To infinity, and beyond,” Aldrin quipped as others laughed. But Trump apparently didn’t get the reference to Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase in “Toy Story.”

“This is infinity here. It could be infinity,” Trump answered in a rambling response. “We don’t really don’t know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right?”