A 'Serious Political and Military Provocation' in the South China Sea - The Atlantic

I know the military has been doing this for years but that's when we had competent leadership.

From the article: "...

China claims much of the South China Sea, and the operation is meant to challenge those claims and push it to adhere to the United Nations’ Convention on the Law of the Sea. China says its rights to the waters date back centuries, and in 1947 it issued a map that claims nearly all the area, despite much of it brushing up against several other nations. The sea has abundant fish, and is also believed to hold oil and gas reserves. According to UN law, countries’ get an exclusive economic zone of up to 200 miles from their coast.

The Paracel Islands are uninhabited, although China has controlled them since 1974. However, according to UN law, they would fall into the territory of the Philippines or Malaysia...."