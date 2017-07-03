In Worrisome Move, Kaspersky Agrees to Turn Over Source Code to US Government

Source codes...for firewalls, antivirals...encryption within software that can be manipulated and used...say for hacking into electoral computers, electrical facilities, air traffic control towers???

Over the last couple of weeks, there’s been a disturbing trend of governments demanding that private tech companies share their source code if they want to do business. Now, the US government is giving the same ultimatum and it’s getting what it wants.... The fight over source code comes at a moment when Americans are deeply distrustful of the Russian government. The Russians alleged involvement in the hacking of the 2016 election combined with numerous suspicious ties to our president’s campaign has everyone on edge. But setting the precedent of gaining trust through source code access is dangerous, as is capitulating to those demands.

Russia has been making the same requests of private companies recently. Major technology companies like Cisco, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, McAfee, and SAP have agreed to give the Russian government access to “code for security products such as firewalls, anti-virus applications and software containing encryption,” according to Reuters. Security firm Symantec pointedly refused to cooperate with Russian demands last week. “It poses a risk to the integrity of our products that we are not willing to accept,” a Symantec spokesperson said in a statement.... The risks are the same whether it’s the US or Russia being given access to source code. It gives these governments an opportunity to locate security vulnerabilities that they might not be able to find otherwise. Obviously, Russia has been accused of numerous cyberattacks lately, including the Yahoo email breach and the hacking of the DNC. But the US also hoarded security vulnerabilities for years to use as cyberweapons. Recent global outbreaks in ransomware have been traced back to tools from the NSA that were leaked by a group known as the Shadow Brokers. In a statement following the WannaCry ransomware attacks, Microsoft said “an equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen.” It’s obvious that the US can’t be trusted with this knowledge and companies shouldn’t help them gain it... In the same way that experts say that you shouldn’t pay the ransom when hit by ransomware, tech companies need to block this coercion before it gets out of control.".."