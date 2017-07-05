Lawyer finds lost records on Trump Tower immig labor lawsuit - NY Daily News

From the article: "...Last year, Time published an article, “What Donald Trump Knew About Undocumented Workers at His Signature Tower,” that cited documents from the case alleging that Trump was well aware that the Polish workers were complaining of unsafe conditions at the job site and unfair wages.

Workers even charged that Trump had threatened to call the Immigration and Naturalization Service and have them deported as the fight heated up.

Trump has long denied knowingly using undocumented workers on the job.

“I hire a contractor. The contractor then hires the subcontractor,” he said during last year’s presidential campaign. “They have people. I don’t know. I don't remember, that was so many years ago, 35 years ago.”

A cornerstone of Trump’s “America First” presidential campaign was a vilification of undocumented immigrants..."