Women Are Reportedly Banned From Going Sleeveless in Congress. Is Paul Ryan to Blame?

Let me get this straight. The Congress tells women what is appropriate business attire? And sleeveless dresses, or any blouse that exposes their shoulders and open-toe shoes? What are the men afraid of. Pence won't be alone with another woman? Does he fear the woman will throw him to the floor and force herself on him? Or does he think the opposite may be truth?

WTF? What's wrong with men in Congress? I get Trump, he's a twisted MF afraid of a woman's blood (ew...Dr. Strangelove here...) but what about these men? Does frightened and threatened are they by femininity? A should is the joint that connects the arm to the torso. Nothing more. Get over it.