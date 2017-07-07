Trump's leaks crackdown sends chills through national security world - POLITICO

Not only have these employees been working to protect our nation from attack, they have had to work having the POTUS publically cast doubt on their abilities. These are men and women that are our safety net, our guards on the wall against hostile nations and should be our heroes.

From the article: "...

....National security officials across the federal government say they are seeing new restrictions on who can access sensitive information, fueling fears in the intelligence and security community that the Trump administration has stepped up a stealthy operation to smoke out leakers.

Officials at various national security agencies also say they are becoming more concerned that the administration is carefully tracking what they’re doing and who they’re talking to — then plotting to use them as a scapegoat or accuse them of leaks....

A half dozen officials across the national security community described to POLITICO a series of subtle and no-so-subtle changes that have led to an increasingly tense and paranoid working environment rooted in the White House’s obsession with leaks....."

Story By Ali Watkins and Josh Dawsey

07/07/2017 05:11 AM EDT