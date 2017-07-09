Republicans blast Trump idea for cyber security unit with Russia

It seems a few Republicans has found some brass somewhere south of the border and spoken up against a President all too willing to hand our country to Russia.

"...Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded and safe," he said following their talks at a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Hamburg, Germany....

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, an influential South Carolina Republican who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Marco Rubio of Florida, who opposed Trump for their party's presidential nomination, blasted the idea.

"It's not the dumbest idea I have ever heard but it's pretty close," Graham told NBC's "Meet the Press" program, saying that Trump's apparent willingness to "forgive and forget" stiffened his resolve to pass legislation imposing sanctions on Russia....

Trump argued for rapprochement with Moscow in his campaign but has been unable to deliver because his administration has been dogged by investigations into the allegations of Russian interference in the election and ties with his campaign.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the matter, including whether there may have been any collusion on the part of Trump campaign officials, as are congressional committees including both the House and Senate intelligence panels.

Those probes are focused almost exclusively on Moscow’s actions, lawmakers and intelligence officials say, and no evidence has surfaced publicly implicating other countries despite Trump's suggestion that others could have been involved.

Moscow has denied any interference, and Trump says his campaign did not collude with Russia.

"I don’t think we can expect the Russians to be any kind of a credible partner in some kind of cyber security unit," Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "If that’s our best election defense. We might as well just mail our ballot boxes to Moscow," Schiff added.

Trump appeared to contradict his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who told reporters Trump had told Putin that U.S. lawmakers were pushing for additional sanctions against Russia.

The U.S. Senate has passed legislation which would put into law sanctions, including on mining and other industries, previously established via former President Barack Obama's executive orders. The bill must pass the House of Representatives before it could go to the White House for Trump's signature.

"He's not willing to do anything about it, so it makes me more committed than ever to get sanctions on President Trump's desk punishing Putin," Republican Graham said of Trump...."

(Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)