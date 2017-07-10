Report: Email Sent To Donald Trump Jr. Spoke Of Russian Plot To Aid Trump Campaign | HuffPost

I've been hearing that some people on TV talk about the possibility that the WH might be setting up Trump JR to take the fall for Kushner. That this is a part of a calculated move to protect Kushner as he is more jeopardy than Jr.

What do you think?

From the article: "...Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email that a meeting to obtain information damaging to presidential rival Hillary Clinton was connected to intelligence gathered by the Russian government to help elect his father, according to a report from The New York Times.

The Times, citing multiple people with knowledge of the missive, said the email was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist who helped set up the meeting between Trump’s eldest son and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. The note reportedly said the information presented during the meeting would come from the Russian government.

Trump Jr. indicated in a statement Sunday that he and his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his father’s then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, met with Veselnitskaya after being told she “might have information helpful to the campaign.”..."