Report Says U.S. Intelligence Agencies Heard Russian Officials Discussing Trump Team In 2015 | HuffPost

In 2015 Intelligence Officials were hearing a lot of unusual chatter from Russian Officials and members of the Trump campaign. Now in light of Jr's email and the meeting, these may start making sense.

From the article: "..U.S. intelligence officials heard Russian officials discussing associates of President Donald Trump in early 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The report comes one day after the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. released screenshots of emails showing he was contacted in June 2016 about a meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. has defended his decision to take the meeting, describing it as routine gathering of opposition research. Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign manager, as well as Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, also attended the meeting....

...According to the Wall Street Journal report, the conversations were picked up by intelligence officials who routinely monitor communications (including phone calls and emails) between people believed to be involved in Russian spying on the U.S. While WSJ’s sources did not say which associates were mentioned, they noted that the conversations included references to meetings between Trump’s allies and Russian officials held outside the U.S.

Officials are now reportedly revisiting those conversations in the wake of the Trump Jr. email revelations. ..."

Story by Mollie Reilly