White House Misspells 'Inaccurately' While Hitting CBO For Inaccuracy | HuffPost

WH's attack on inaccuracies, is inaccurate. Which makes you believe they know what they're talking about, right?

From the article: "...Issued as a heated health care debate continues on Capitol Hill, the administration seems to be arguing that because CBO estimates have been off before, there is no reason to trust its recent reports predicting that a Republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act would have devastating effects.

But just 10 seconds into the video, the White House instead managed to strain its credibility with a misspelling of the word “inaccurately.” ...

The mistake fits a well-documented trend of the administration’s communications team stepping on its own message with embarrassing typos and other blunders and miscues.

But the White House doesn’t just need a copy editor. It needs a better argument, too.

Republicans ― both in President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress ― have been challenging the CBO’s credibility ever since it first produced estimates showing that Obamacare repeal legislation would mean no insurance for 20 or even 30 million people, depending on the specific bill. CBO’s estimates of the Senate GOP bill, which the chamber’s leaders introduced last month, suggested the number of people without insurance would rise by 22 million...."

Story By Nick Wing , Jonathan Cohn