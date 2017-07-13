Putin critic: Russian lawyer wouldn't have been in U.S. without Kremlin's OK - CBS News

The Russian lawyer meeting with Trump, Kushner and Manafort is a member of a prominent Kremlin backed family and known as an operator.

From the article: "...Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russia lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner in June 2016, says she didn't have any dirt on Hillary Clinton. The Russian government says they don't even know who she is.

But, like most things Kremlin, there's more to that story.

Veselnitskaya, who speaks no English, represents a wealthy, Kremlin-connected family in Moscow: the Katsyvs...

"She is like the consigliere of a very prominent Russian family," said Bill Browder, a hedge fund manager who pushed for the sanctions.

"She has a wide range of tasks, not just a lawyer as she's been described. She is an operator," he said.

He called Veselnitskaya a "formidable adversary," and said she wouldn't have been in the U.S. lobbying to overturn the Magnitsky Act without the Kremlin's blessing...

...Last year, she also took on former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara who had accused Denis Katsyv, of that Kremlin-connected family, of money laundering. The case was settled after Bharara was fired by President Trump...

...The Justice Department settled that money laundering case against Veselnitskaya's client four months after Mr. Trump came into office. On Wednesday, House Democrats sent a letter asking the attorney general if that Kremlin-connected client got any special treatment..."

Story by Julianna Goldman CBS News