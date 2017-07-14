Congress Should Reconsider Giving the FBI Director Independence from Presidential Control

Most people have realized that the FBI Director should and at times, must, stand up to the President. His or her loyalty should be to the constitution and the country, not the President. It's time to make that part of the law.

From the article: ".....Like the controversy over the firing of U.S. Attorneys for apparently political reasons under the George W. Bush administration, Trump’s termination of Comey exposes a significant weakness in how the U.S. legal and political system has attempted to attain independent and apolitical law enforcement. Only norms, politics, and Attorney General guidelines (which the president can choose to ignore) require independence of federal law enforcement from the political or personal whims of the White House, while statutes and constitutional understandings make the FBI director (and U.S. attorneys and attorneys general) an at-will employee of the president...

But Trump has detonated the checks and balances that maintained law enforcement independence. He seems to care not a whit about these norms and traditions of independence, demanding Comey's loyalty to himself personally and firing Comey when that was not forthcoming. Congressional Republicans have abetted Trump’s breach, imposing no real consequences for his actions....

In these circumstances, it seems worthwhile to ask whether the independence of law enforcement, and the FBI specifically, could be bolstered by binding law....

There are a variety of ways that Congress can make executive agencies independent of the president. It is generally thought that protection of the agency head's tenure in office with a statutory for-cause removal requirement is the most important. (Although, as Kirti Datla and Richard Revesz have written, not all agencies considered independent have this feature.)

As the Supreme Court has put it, “it is quite evident that one who holds his office only during the pleasure of another cannot be depended upon to maintain an attitude of independence against the latter’s will.” In another case, the Court called the president’s power to remove an agency head for any reason “Damocles’ sword”—a threat that can be expected to exert significant control over the behavior of the person above whom the sword hangs....

With full appreciation of the near-term political futility of this suggestion, I will still suggest that it makes sense for Congress to consider giving the FBI director for-cause protection from presidential removal, even though that would pose grave separation-of-powers questions under the Constitution.

I’m going to reserve discussion of that constitutional question for another day. Suffice it to say for now that I think there is a colorable, and perhaps even plausible, argument that such a statute would not unconstitutionally interfere with the President’s Article II law execution powers. And the present circumstances seem to call for a muscular response by Congress. Perhaps Senators Jackson and Schweiker were on to something...."

Story by Andrew Kent

Andrew Kent is Professor of Law at Fordham University School of Law. He teaches and writes about constitutional law, foreign relations law, federal courts and procedure, national security law, public international law and professional responsibility.