Kushner-Linked Startup Got Exclusive Invite To Meet Top Tech CEOs At White House | HuffPost

Last month the WH hosted a technology meeting inviting big names such as CEOs from Apple and Amazon. Also invited was the CEO of a small company OpenGOV that...wait for it...gets substantial funding from Thrive Capital. And who's founder and managing partner is Jared Kushner (who sold his financial interest in the company to his brother).

Why was OpenGov contacted but not their competitor, Socrata, that works with federal agencies....

...The White House hosted a technology roundtable last month featuring 17 prominent thinkers and tech CEOs, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and OpenGov’s Zachary Bookman.

It also was the only one at the event to have received substantial funding from Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm whose founder and managing partner is Josh Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.

Jared, who organized the tech roundtable for the president, had a financial interest in Thrive Capital until earlier this year, reports The Wall Street Journal, when he sold his stake in the company to his brother....

“In benefiting OpenGov, this coveted opportunity benefited the Kushner family, who have a stake in the startup,” Radcliffe added. “Moreover, none of OpenGov’s competitors were invited to the conference.”...

The White House did not respond to questions from HuffPost regarding its selection process for participants. As such, it’s unclear why it specifically contacted a company linked to the Kushner family instead of an OpenGov competitor like Socrata, which told HuffPost it has contracts with numerous federal agencies and confirmed it was not invited...

“This was not a ‘potential’ conflict of interest but an actual one — a conflict on which Kushner acted, violating important responsibilities he has as a senior government official,” Radcliffe said.

“Kushner’s inviting OpenGov to the meeting was an abuse of his office not only because it benefited his family but also because it gave the company an unfair advantage over its competitors. As a public official, Jared Kushner has an obligation not to use the power of his office — or government funds — for the benefit of himself or his family — an obligation he clearly violated.”..."

