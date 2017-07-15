Hunting And Fishing Groups Are Starting To Turn On Trump's Interior Secretary | HuffPost

Trump Interior Department Cabinet Member, Ryan Zinke, has been intrusted with the protection of public land and has been spending a great deal of time in the company of the fossil fuel industry that supports drilling on public lands. His vows to those who voted for him to protect these lands for the people to enjoy seems to have taken a back seat to industry.

Another Cabinet Member in Industries' pocket?

From the article: "...When President Donald Trump tapped Ryan Zinke — an avid hunter, Republican Montana congressman, “unapologetic admirer and disciple” of President Theodore Roosevelt and former Navy SEAL — to lead the Interior Department, hunting and fishing groups around the country rejoiced....

...The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit advocating for public land access, called him “the best Cabinet nominee for sportsmen, so far” — someone the group “can work with” and who has “shown the courage to buck his own party on the issue of selling or transferring public lands.”...

..And the National Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit that advocates for protecting wildlife populations and public access, said the nomination signaled that Trump “intends to keep his promises to America’s hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts.”...

...The morning after being confirmed by the Senate and sworn in on March 1, Zinke showed up to his new post in Washington sporting a cowboy hat and riding a horse.... Over the last four and a half months, however, some of those same organizations have changed their tune as Zinke has cozied up to fossil fuel interests and come to support a budget proposal — one he initially vowed to fight — that would slash funding for land acquisition and conservation programs while promoting increased drilling and extraction on public lands....

... To that end, he has spent a large portion of his time meeting with a slew of fossil fuel executives, visiting national monuments as part of the Trump administration’s controversial review of 27 protected areas, and advancing Trump’s push for “energy dominance.”

...Zinke overturned an Obama-era moratorium on new coal leases on federal land and moved to scrap a hydraulic fracturing rule meant to better protect public health. He is also working to rewrite a rule limiting the amount of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, that can be released from oil and gas operations on federal land. He signed an order earlier this month to expand onshore fossil fuel production by holding quarterly lease sales and by reducing the time the Bureau of Land Management takes to issue permits...

Habitat restoration and endangered species listings have taken a back seat as Zinke pushes for energy and infrastructure projects — not a huge surprise, considering his track record on threatened species, his paltry 4 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters and his listing on the Center for American Progress’ “anti-parks caucus,” a collection of lawmakers who, according to the group, jeopardize the future of the country’s flagship protected lands....

... Trump’s 2018 budget request would slash the Interior Department’s funding by $1.6 billion — to $11.7 billion — and support fewer than 60,000 full-time staff members, a reduction of roughly 4,000 people. Among the programs that would be gutted is the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which supports protecting federal public lands and waters.

Tawney called the Land and Water Conservation Fund “the No. 1 access tool that we have in this country,” and said cutting its funding simply doesn’t jibe with what Zinke has said about improving access....

He also has serious concerns about what he sees as a push to not only balance a budget, but turn a profit, off America’s public lands.

“That is not the vision of our public lands,” Tawney said. “You’re not going to drill your way into a net positive unless you totally cut the operating resources for the agency and really exploit these lands really at an all-time high. That’s something that is potentially the most damaging to our resources out on the ground — that idea that the Interior lands are for making money and that’s about it.” ...

“Hunters and anglers are too easily seduced by candidates who bloviate about the Second Amendment or flounce around at photo ops with borrowed fly rods and shotguns,” Williams writes. “Sportsmen need to pay more attention to what those candidates do and less attention to what they say.”...

... At some point, if Zinke doesn’t deliver, the hunters, fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts who endorsed him are going to “get really frustrated that they got snookered,” Fosburgh said.

“I think you’re going to see more stuff coming from the sportsmen’s side basically saying, ‘We spoke up for you. We supported your nomination. We have embraced you coming in, given you every benefit of the doubt. And we’re not even getting the time of day.’”

Story by Chris D’Angelo