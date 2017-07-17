Republicans Voting Against Their Own Interests: It's The Hatred, Stupid... | HuffPost

From the article: "...The Republican party, and most recently Donald Trump, have perfected the art of playing to the lowest common denominator of the GOP’s base which, over the past several decades, has fully succumbed to a toxic cocktail of ignorance, intolerance and hate...

Just as Trump’s perfected the art of demagoguery—scapegoating immigrants, Mexicans, women, the judiciary, the intelligence community and the media—to brainwash his followers while stoking their anger, sexism and racial animus, the GOP has also historically used abortion, religion, guns and gay marriage as smokescreens to deceive those who voted for them and who most need their economic help.

The party has succeeded in diverting these voters’ collective attention away from the issues that should matter most to them—jobs, education, healthcare and the environment, for example—instead harnessing their most basic, primal fears and insecurities and converting them into invaluable political capital...."

Story by Andy Ostroy