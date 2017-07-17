Trump's trade warrior prowls the West Wing - POLITICO

Trump has been talking about a trade war. This is due in part to Peter Navarro, former economics professor.

From the article: "...Peter Navarro, one of the White House’s top trade advisers, is widely viewed throughout the West Wing and Capitol Hill as a prickly personality with extreme policy ideas.

But he has nonetheless emerged as an influential force in the White House who appeals to President Donald Trump’s protectionist impulses.

Navarro has earned a reputation for stalking the halls of the West Wing at night and on the weekends to find a moment to slip into the Oval Office to privately discuss trade with the president, according to one White House official and a close adviser to the administration. It’s his way of maintaining influence through proximity....

A former economics professor at the University of California-Irvine who unsuccessfully ran for office four times, Navarro has a well-established reputation as an academic with hardline views on the threat that China poses to the U.S....

He has since pulled the president so far right on trade that more moderate aides worry his proposals could launch a global trade war if Trump takes them too seriously, according to a dozen interviews with White House officials, close advisers, and Republican congressional aides....

Yet now, Navarro finds himself at a pivotal moment in his brief White House tenure. Trump and his team are in the throes of a wide-ranging debate on trade that could help define the president’s approach to the issue for the rest of his time in office. How that shapes up will reveal as much about the president’s policy leanings as it does about Navarro’s effectiveness as a one-man, anti-China trade warrior, who sometimes finds himself aligned with Steve Bannon, the White House’s chief strategist, and Wilbur Ross, the Commerce Secretary....

White House aides said Navarro has clashed with most of Trump’s senior staff at one time or another. Though he is often philosophically aligned with Bannon, and to a lesser extent Ross, aides said they have sometimes groused about his no-holds-barred tactics, which one aide compared to “guerilla warfare.”...

White House sources say Navarro is pushing nearly two dozen different proposals on trade and manufacturing behind the scenes. And Navarro isn’t afraid to name drop the president or Ross in meetings to try to move along his agenda with lower-level staffers who may not completely understand the White House’s hierarchy...."

Story by By Nancy Cook and Andrew Restuccia