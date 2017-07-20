The presidency minus personal responsibility: Claiming Trump 'crazy' gets him and son off the hook

Is Donald Jr. or Sr. mentally ill or do they live with the belief that wealthy people can do anything they want?

BY Alexis Grenell, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, Thursday, July 20, 2017, 10:56 AM

From the article: "....Donald Trump Jr. is a 39-year-old man and father of five children who runs a multi-billion-dollar corporation.

Most recently, he appears to have broken the law by meeting with agents of a hostile government to help Trump senior win the election. But he’s “a good kid,” as his father told reporters en route to a meeting with the President of France, who is his son’s age. And “he’s a very nice young man” according to Senator Orrin Hatch, an 83-year-old Republican from Utah where the age of criminal responsibility is 14.

When exactly do rich, white men grow up?

Seemingly never.

At 71, Donald Trump is one of the oldest Presidents in American history, often derided as childish or juvenile by critics, even mentally ill....

...That’s a mistake comparable in its absurdity to Trump’s excuse-making for his Donald Jr.

The President’s inveterate misogyny does not make him mentally ill — no more than his son is some innocent child who should be held harmless for his actions.

Both arguments absolve them of responsibility and misidentify their motives. In the criminal justice system, “not guilty by mental defect” is an affirmative defense, and defendants can negotiate down to a lesser charge if they can prove mental illness....

But medicalizing what is simply bad behavior infantilizes the culprit, a rare privilege afforded to one of the most powerful families in the world and few others — certainly not black children who are routinely adultified before they even reach adolescence....

....Which is why Dr. Allen Francis doesn’t think he’s sick, writing in the Huffington Post, “Trump is a threat to the United States not because he is mad, but because he is bad.” Francis is a psychiatrist who wrote the clinical definition for narcissistic personality disorder and has publicly warned against diagnosing Trump as such.

There’s certainly something wrong with the Trumps, but it’s not because they’re deranged or juvenile. They’re guilty of violating laws and norms and they need to be held fully accountable...."