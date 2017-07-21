Keith Olbermann Breaks Down How The Media Now Needs To Handle Donald Trump | HuffPost

Keith Olbermann says what I've been thinking since the first day Trump took the podium. Stop repeating the lies as if they could in any alternative world be truthful. Since then the lies have only gotten so outrageous that it left the zip code of improbable truth and moved off the map. Call it what it is, propaganda coming from a paid zealot in the employ of a pretender, an imposter, a hypocrite that has abdicated his responsibility to the American people in the pursuit of his own vain glorification.

It's time to take off the white gloves. Call the lie a lie and the liar a liar. Stop getting GOP mouthpieces to come on the air and straight-faced repeat lies so flagrant it defies belief. STOP. For God's sake, for America's sake, just STOP.

Story by Lee Moran

From the article: "....Keith Olbermann has urged the American media to radically change the way it covers President Donald Trump’s administration.

In his latest clip for GQ’s “The Resistance” series, the former MSNBC and ESPN journalist blasted news organisations for sticking to the “fanciful, noble but stupid conception of balance” while Trump just “laughs at them.”

Instead of broadcasting the “lies within lies within lies” that are regularly put out by Trump and members of his government, Olbermann suggested reporters should be “boycotting these people outright.”...”